Left Menu

Transforming Debt Recovery: Credgenics Partners with Reliance ARC

Credgenics, coalescing with Reliance ARC, is revolutionizing debt recovery through AI-powered solutions, enhancing operational agility and customer-centric outcomes. This collaboration aims to innovate the asset reconstruction industry by integrating advanced technologies, thereby contributing to healthier economic growth in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:56 IST
Transforming Debt Recovery: Credgenics Partners with Reliance ARC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development on 27 May 2025, Credgenics, known for its AI-driven debt recovery solutions, joined forces with Reliance ARC to overhaul debt recovery processes. This technology partnership underscores a joint ambition to boost innovation, operational agility, and customer-focused outcomes.

Reliance ARC, a major player in asset reconstruction, is embracing a digitization-first strategy, aiming to simplify and scale up recovery processes. The strategic use of Credgenics' AI-driven technology is setting a new agenda for loan recovery among ARCs, aligning with Reliance ARC's commitment to operational excellence and the economic growth of India.

This alliance is pivotal for the debt recovery industry in India, as both companies leverage advanced solutions like AI and smart automation to streamline operations. Credgenics' platform, praised for its market leadership, supports Reliance ARC's mission to deliver innovative recovery solutions. This partnership is poised to reshape industry standards, strengthening India's financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025