Transforming Debt Recovery: Credgenics Partners with Reliance ARC
Credgenics, coalescing with Reliance ARC, is revolutionizing debt recovery through AI-powered solutions, enhancing operational agility and customer-centric outcomes. This collaboration aims to innovate the asset reconstruction industry by integrating advanced technologies, thereby contributing to healthier economic growth in India.
In a significant development on 27 May 2025, Credgenics, known for its AI-driven debt recovery solutions, joined forces with Reliance ARC to overhaul debt recovery processes. This technology partnership underscores a joint ambition to boost innovation, operational agility, and customer-focused outcomes.
Reliance ARC, a major player in asset reconstruction, is embracing a digitization-first strategy, aiming to simplify and scale up recovery processes. The strategic use of Credgenics' AI-driven technology is setting a new agenda for loan recovery among ARCs, aligning with Reliance ARC's commitment to operational excellence and the economic growth of India.
This alliance is pivotal for the debt recovery industry in India, as both companies leverage advanced solutions like AI and smart automation to streamline operations. Credgenics' platform, praised for its market leadership, supports Reliance ARC's mission to deliver innovative recovery solutions. This partnership is poised to reshape industry standards, strengthening India's financial ecosystem.
