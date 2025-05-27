Left Menu

CM Yogi's Mass Marriage Initiative: A Step Toward Social Equity

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attended a mass wedding in Gorakhpur, distributing gifts to 1200 newlyweds under the CM Mass Marriage Scheme. Praising the initiative, he highlighted its role in fostering social equality by eliminating dowry and child marriage, and offering financial support to couples of all backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:52 IST
CM Yogi's Mass Marriage Initiative: A Step Toward Social Equity
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath graced a mass wedding event in Gorakhpur, part of the CM Mass Marriage Scheme, where he bestowed gifts upon 1,200 newly-married couples. The CM emphasized that personal wedding attendance isn't feasible, but for this significant occasion, he prioritized blessing the brides over his work in Lucknow.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath lauded the scheme as a means to abolish dowries, combat child marriages, and break caste or religious barriers. He affirmed the administration's support for mass weddings wherever ten or more couples register, emphasizing the financial support now offered has significantly increased since 2017.

Adityanath highlighted the government's developmental strides, crediting various schemes for pulling millions out of poverty nationwide, including six crore in Uttar Pradesh alone. He declared the CM Mass Marriage Scheme a progressive emblem against social backwardness and congratulated the attending couples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025