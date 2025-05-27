CM Yogi's Mass Marriage Initiative: A Step Toward Social Equity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath graced a mass wedding event in Gorakhpur, part of the CM Mass Marriage Scheme, where he bestowed gifts upon 1,200 newly-married couples. The CM emphasized that personal wedding attendance isn't feasible, but for this significant occasion, he prioritized blessing the brides over his work in Lucknow.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath lauded the scheme as a means to abolish dowries, combat child marriages, and break caste or religious barriers. He affirmed the administration's support for mass weddings wherever ten or more couples register, emphasizing the financial support now offered has significantly increased since 2017.

Adityanath highlighted the government's developmental strides, crediting various schemes for pulling millions out of poverty nationwide, including six crore in Uttar Pradesh alone. He declared the CM Mass Marriage Scheme a progressive emblem against social backwardness and congratulated the attending couples.

