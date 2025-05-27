West Bengal's Renewed Fight Against Child Marriage: Empowering Adolescents

West Bengal is intensifying efforts to tackle child marriage through heightened awareness and community involvement. Minister Shashi Panja emphasized the need to educate both girls and boys on the adverse effects of early marriage during a recent consultation attended by various government officials.

Panja launched new guidelines to implement the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, urging officials from multiple sectors to actively engage in this cause. The state's collaboration with UNICEF has been instrumental in creating a comprehensive District Action Plan to address this issue.

To ensure real-time monitoring and informed strategies, the government has launched the Child Marriage Reporting and Tracking Mechanism. Encouraging the participation of community leaders, the initiative aims to empower adolescents and drive cultural change.

(With inputs from agencies.)