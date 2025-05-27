Left Menu

OPEC+ Balances Oil Market Amid Rising Demand

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei emphasized the importance of OPEC+'s role in balancing the oil market while considering the increasing demand. His remarks came during a forum in Abu Dhabi, where key stakeholders gathered to discuss energy strategies and market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:53 IST
At a forum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei emphasized OPEC+'s crucial task of balancing the oil market.

The minister highlighted the need for the producer group to remain vigilant of rising demand as global energy consumption swells.

The discussions underscored strategic considerations facing OPEC+ amidst evolving market dynamics.

