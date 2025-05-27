KTR's International Tour: Amplifying Telangana's Global Impact

KT Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, launched a pivotal overseas mission to the United Kingdom and the United States, underscoring Telangana's growing importance on the world stage. According to an official statement, the trip features a varied schedule of political, academic, and industrial meetings.

In London, Rao will deliver the keynote speech at India Week 2025, illustrating the BRS government's transformative governance model over the past decade and highlighting Telangana's innovation-centric development strategy. Attendees include global policymakers and thought leaders, reinforcing the event's significance.

Rao's itinerary also includes a visit to the United States, where he will be the chief guest at major celebrations in Texas. His engagements aim to energize the Indian diaspora, particularly Telangana NRIs and students, fostering international connections. His discussions will revolve around youth, innovation, and the crucial role of education in building the nation.

