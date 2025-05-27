Left Menu

KTR's International Tour: Amplifying Telangana's Global Impact

KT Rama Rao's overseas tour to the UK and US showcases Telangana's global ambitions. Highlighted by key events at India Week 2025 and the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the trip aims to bolster the state's governance model, technological ties, and inspire the diaspora and students in nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:35 IST
KTR's International Tour: Amplifying Telangana's Global Impact
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

KT Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, launched a pivotal overseas mission to the United Kingdom and the United States, underscoring Telangana's growing importance on the world stage. According to an official statement, the trip features a varied schedule of political, academic, and industrial meetings.

In London, Rao will deliver the keynote speech at India Week 2025, illustrating the BRS government's transformative governance model over the past decade and highlighting Telangana's innovation-centric development strategy. Attendees include global policymakers and thought leaders, reinforcing the event's significance.

Rao's itinerary also includes a visit to the United States, where he will be the chief guest at major celebrations in Texas. His engagements aim to energize the Indian diaspora, particularly Telangana NRIs and students, fostering international connections. His discussions will revolve around youth, innovation, and the crucial role of education in building the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025