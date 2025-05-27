Left Menu

ITR Filing Deadline Extended: A Relief for Taxpayers

The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 to September 15, citing extensive changes and system readiness. This extension applies to individuals and entities not required to have their accounts audited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:46 IST
  • India

The Income Tax Department has announced an extension to the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2025-26. Originally set for July 31, the new due date is September 15.

This change primarily affects individuals and entities not needing audited accounts. The extension aims to accommodate extensive updates to ITR forms and ensure system readiness.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) confirmed the decision, emphasizing a smoother, more convenient filing process for taxpayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

