Swift Action Averts Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat

Mumbai Police swiftly apprehended a man believed to be responsible for a bomb threat at the city's airport, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The threat was reported to the police control room earlier the same day, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.

The unidentified caller had warned of his plan to detonate an explosive device at the airport by 2:00 pm. In a swift response, officers from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) traced and arrested the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Manjeet Kumar Gautam from Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Mumbai's Sakinaka area.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the bomb threat was a hoax. Authorities have taken Gautam into custody for questioning to delve deeper into his motives. This incident follows another bomb scare involving an IndiGo flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai, where thorough checks revealed no threats after landing.