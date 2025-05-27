Left Menu

Swift Action Averts Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat

Mumbai Police arrested Manjeet Kumar Gautam in connection with a bomb threat to the Mumbai airport. Authorities received the threat call and swiftly traced the location, apprehending the suspect within an hour. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the hoax call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:49 IST
Swift Action Averts Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police swiftly apprehended a man believed to be responsible for a bomb threat at the city's airport, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The threat was reported to the police control room earlier the same day, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.

The unidentified caller had warned of his plan to detonate an explosive device at the airport by 2:00 pm. In a swift response, officers from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) traced and arrested the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Manjeet Kumar Gautam from Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Mumbai's Sakinaka area.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the bomb threat was a hoax. Authorities have taken Gautam into custody for questioning to delve deeper into his motives. This incident follows another bomb scare involving an IndiGo flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai, where thorough checks revealed no threats after landing.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025