Debate Over 1971 War Decisions: Missed Opportunities & Political Influence

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma critiqued the government's handling of post-1971 war opportunities. He expressed that the government at the time missed a vital chance to address complex issues in eastern and northern India following the decisive victory that resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

Sarma, speaking to the media, stated, "If the government of that time had acted decisively, it was possible to resolve many complex problems in regions like the Northeast." He alluded to ongoing challenges such as insurgency and border disputes that have persisted due to what he perceives as a lack of action by the then-central government under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stirred controversy by revealing a declassified US intelligence cable, suggesting Indira Gandhi was pressured by the US to accept a UN ceasefire proposal during the Bangladesh Liberation War. Dubey questioned whether the decision sidelined reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in favor of creating Bangladesh and raised concerns over missed strategic assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)