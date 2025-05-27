Booming Maize Harvest Forecast for South Africa

South African maize production is on the rise, with farmers expecting a 14% increase in the 2024/2025 harvest season. The government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) predicts a total yield of 14.644 million metric tons, a significant jump from the previous year's 12.85 million tons.

The latest figures were released by the CEC on Tuesday, revising slightly from an earlier estimate of 14.66 million metric tons in April. This year's production is expected to include 7.648 million tons of white maize, primarily for human consumption, and 6.996 million tons of yellow maize, typically used for animal feed.

This anticipated boost reflects a positive shift for South Africa's agricultural sector, suggesting strong growth and stability as local farmers capitalize on favorable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)