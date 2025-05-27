Left Menu

Booming Maize Harvest Forecast for South Africa

South African farmers are set to harvest 14% more maize in the 2024/2025 season, according to the Crop Estimates Committee. The projected total is 14.644 million metric tons, with significant increases in both white and yellow maize. This growth represents a considerable rise from the previous season's harvest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:00 IST
Booming Maize Harvest Forecast for South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South African maize production is on the rise, with farmers expecting a 14% increase in the 2024/2025 harvest season. The government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) predicts a total yield of 14.644 million metric tons, a significant jump from the previous year's 12.85 million tons.

The latest figures were released by the CEC on Tuesday, revising slightly from an earlier estimate of 14.66 million metric tons in April. This year's production is expected to include 7.648 million tons of white maize, primarily for human consumption, and 6.996 million tons of yellow maize, typically used for animal feed.

This anticipated boost reflects a positive shift for South Africa's agricultural sector, suggesting strong growth and stability as local farmers capitalize on favorable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025