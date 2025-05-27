Honoring Excellence: Padma Awards 2025 Presented at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a splendid ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu presented the esteemed Padma Awards to a diverse group of recipients across various fields. The event, which was the second Civil Investiture Ceremony of the year, witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, including Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and several Union Ministers.

During the ceremony, President Murmu conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, to Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar for his contributions to public affairs. Posthumous recognitions included folk singer Sharda Sinha and artist Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, with their family members accepting the awards on their behalf.

The awards also celebrated contributions to arts, social work, and education, with honors presented to Dr. Shobana Chandrakumar and Sadhvi Ritambhara among others. Economist Bibek Debroy, recognized posthumously for his work in literature and education, was acknowledged through his spouse. The ceremony highlighted the significance of the Padma Awards, presented annually on Republic Day, underscoring exemplary service in a wide array of fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)