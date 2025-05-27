Left Menu

Honoring Excellence: Padma Awards 2025 Presented at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the prestigious Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan, honoring 139 individuals across various fields. Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries attended. The awards recognized distinguished service in art, literature, public affairs, and more, including 23 women and notable posthumous recognitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:40 IST
Honoring Excellence: Padma Awards 2025 Presented at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Vibhusan to Justice (Retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a splendid ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu presented the esteemed Padma Awards to a diverse group of recipients across various fields. The event, which was the second Civil Investiture Ceremony of the year, witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, including Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and several Union Ministers.

During the ceremony, President Murmu conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, to Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar for his contributions to public affairs. Posthumous recognitions included folk singer Sharda Sinha and artist Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, with their family members accepting the awards on their behalf.

The awards also celebrated contributions to arts, social work, and education, with honors presented to Dr. Shobana Chandrakumar and Sadhvi Ritambhara among others. Economist Bibek Debroy, recognized posthumously for his work in literature and education, was acknowledged through his spouse. The ceremony highlighted the significance of the Padma Awards, presented annually on Republic Day, underscoring exemplary service in a wide array of fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025