Equities Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Focus Shifts to Key Economic Indicators

Equity markets worldwide experienced a notable uptick on Tuesday amid signs of easing trade tensions and positive economic signals. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay European tariffs until after consulting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added to the optimistic market sentiment.

U.S. consumer confidence overcame five months of decline in May as a trade truce with China buoyed sentiment. Major Wall Street indexes advanced vigorously, with notable gains in the tech and consumer discretionary sectors. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported substantial increases.

U.S. Treasuries registered their most pronounced one-day yield drop in over a month, influenced by Japan's bond market decisions. Transaction analysts are directing their focus to Nvidia's impending quarterly results and other critical economic data expected this week, anticipating trends in U.S. monetary policy outlook.

