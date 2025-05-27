Retailers Embrace Privatization Amid Trump's Trade War Chaos
Amid trade turbulence from President Trump's tariffs, retailers like Skechers consider going private to avoid market volatility. With companies seeing valuation swings, investment bankers anticipate more take-private deals. Skechers' recent move illustrates growing interest among retailers challenged by unstable trade policies and macroeconomic uncertainty.
U.S. retailers, battered by President Donald Trump's trade policies, are increasingly considering take-private deals. Investment bankers report a surge of interest in privatization due to the unpredictable nature of tariffs and market volatility.
Sneaker-maker Skechers is among those shifting away from public exchange scrutiny, selling to private firm 3G Capital for $9.4 billion. Other retailers, impacted by market swings and tariff instability, are following suit, driven by the desire for operational control and reduced public pressure.
Experts suggest companies like Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear, and Birkenstock could also pursue this path, underlining the sector's struggle with fiscal stability amidst Trump's erratic trade maneuvers.
