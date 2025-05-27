Tripura Governor Champions Nursing Commitment at Siconic Lamp Lighting Ceremony
Governor N Indrasena Reddy emphasized the essential role of nurses during the lamp lighting ceremony at Sarvodaya Institute of Nursing. The event underscored the dedication to compassionate care, honoring Florence Nightingale's legacy. Students took oaths to uphold high ethical standards, marking a commitment to the noble profession.
- Country:
- India
In a ceremonious event held at the Sarvodaya Institute of Nursing, Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy celebrated the lamp lighting and oath-taking occasion for the institution's 4th and 6th batches. This prestigious event took place in Sukanta Academy, Agartala, with students, teachers, guardians, and supporters in attendance.
The ceremony, steeped in tradition, paid tribute to Florence Nightingale, symbolizing the light of knowledge and the spirit of selfless nursing service. Governor Reddy, in his address, stressed the pivotal role that nurses play within the healthcare system, highlighting their critical contributions to patient care worldwide.
Standing before an audience adorned in their uniforms, the aspiring nurses pledged to uphold the highest standards of ethics in their practice. Since its inception in 2006 under the Sarvodaya Educational Trust, the Sarvodaya Institute of Nursing has remained dedicated to fostering well-equipped, compassionate professionals committed to serving the community, as reflected in this solemn ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura Boosts Healthcare Sector with Massive Nurse Recruitment Drive
Metropolis Healthcare Faces Profit Decline Amid Leadership Changes
Healthcare Shake-Up: Trump, Drug Prices, Senate Confirmation, and Industry Concerns
US Healthcare Debates: Ethics, Economics, and Policy Shifts
California Adjusts Free Healthcare Amid Tariff Strains