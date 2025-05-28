Global Markets Rally Amid Easing US-Europe Tensions and Tech Earnings Optimism

Asian shares continued their upward trajectory, reflecting Wall Street's positive momentum, with the dollar maintaining its gains on Wednesday. This optimism stems from promising economic indicators in the United States and speculation surrounding robust tech earnings.

Investors welcomed signals of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe, with global bond markets stabilizing after a concerning increase in long-term yields. Notably, U.S. consumer confidence exceeded expectations ahead of anticipated jobs data. Nvidia's stock rose over 4%, making it the final of the 'Magnificent 7' tech giants to announce earnings post-U.S. market close.

Analysts, like Chris Weston from Pepperstone, believe Nvidia might surpass consensus estimates. If Nvidia's revenue, expected to surge 66.2% to $43.28 billion, surpasses expectations, the tech sector rally could gain momentum. Meanwhile, in a sign of warming US-Europe relations, the EU seeks details from companies about their US investment strategies.

