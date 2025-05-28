Left Menu

Iran Executes Alleged Israeli Spy

The Iranian judiciary executed Pedram Madani, accused of spying for Israel. The execution underscores the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, with espionage accusations frequently at the center. The judiciary's news outlet Mizan confirmed the execution, marking a significant development in the strained relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:36 IST
Iran Executes Alleged Israeli Spy
man
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Iranian man, identified as Pedram Madani, has been executed after being convicted of spying for Israel, according to a judiciary report from Mizan released on Wednesday.

The execution highlights the persistent and fraught relationship between Iran and Israel, with espionage allegations being a common point of contention.

The confirmation of Madani's execution by Iran's judiciary underscores the grave consequences of such accusations amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025