Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Bail for Ashoka University Professor Amid Controversial Probe

The Supreme Court has extended interim bail for Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, until July, limiting a Special Investigation Team's probe to two FIRs related to his social media post on Operation Sindoor. Justice officials emphasized restricting the investigation scope to current allegations only.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:09 IST
Supreme Court Extends Bail for Ashoka University Professor Amid Controversial Probe
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court extended interim bail for Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University, until July. The extension comes amidst an investigation into his controversial social media post regarding Operation Sindoor.

Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta restricted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation to two existing FIRs, preventing any expansion. Advocacy for Mahmudabad, led by Kapil Sibal, expressed concerns that the probe might delve into unrelated matters, which the court firmly opposed.

In a cautionary directive, Justice Kant emphasized the probe should not exceed the specified FIRs, criticizing any attempts to broaden the investigation. With interim protection granted earlier, Mahmudabad continues to face restrictions on public commentary and has been ordered to surrender his passport. The court also rebuked Mahmudabad over language in his prior posts, which were seen as controversial by state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025