Manipur's Political Crossroads: NDA's Pursuit for Popular Government

Manipur's political landscape hangs in the balance as Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh, alongside fellow NDA legislators, appeals for the establishment of a popular government in the state. Following a meeting with Governor Ajay Bhalla, Singh expressed the collective desire for a government led by the people, in light of the state being under President's Rule since February 13 after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Singh highlighted that the majority seek the formation of a popular government, prompting the delegation's meeting with the Governor. The ongoing President's Rule, which directly places the state under central administration, might see changes if a new government is formed. Singh noted that ten MLAs, representing various parties, have laid claim to spearhead this political shift.

The imposition of President's Rule, exercised under Article 356, continues to centralize control over Manipur, as the state's functional capacities were deemed inadequate amid ongoing ethnic and political unrest. The situation, fueled by deep-seated tensions between the Meitei community and Kuki-Zomi tribes, resulted in significant violence and displacement. However, the push for a popular government reflects a concerted effort to stabilize Manipur's governance amidst lingering challenges.