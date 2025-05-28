Market Steadies Amidst US-EU Trade Optimism and Nvidia Earnings Anticipation

Global markets displayed stability as hopes mounted over positive trade discussions between the United States and the European Union. Investors were also keenly awaiting Nvidia's earnings announcement, as the tech giant remains one of the last in the Magnificent 7 to report this season.

Despite the optimism in trade, long-term bond yields rose, with fiscal concerns looming large across major economies. The U.S. saw yields climb amid Moody's sovereign rating downgrade and ongoing fiscal policies. Britain's FTSE, France's CAC 40, and Germany's DAX showed modest gains, driven by rising defense stocks.

Meanwhile, the Asian markets saw mixed results. The shifting dynamics in bond yields and currency markets, alongside the performance of oil and gold prices, continue to influence the global economic landscape. The outcome of Nvidia's anticipated earnings could potentially infuse fresh momentum into the tech sector.

