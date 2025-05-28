Left Menu

Rouble Rallies: Geopolitics and Economic Measures Strengthen Russia's Currency

The Russian rouble surged beyond the 80 mark against the dollar, influenced by geopolitical dynamics and economic strategies like the central bank’s policy and exporter requirements. Despite tensions between the U.S. and Russia and President Trump's warnings to President Putin, the rouble strengthened, benefiting from an over 40% rise this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:23 IST
The Russian rouble rebounded above the 80 threshold against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, following a dip earlier in the day. This resurgence comes amidst escalating geopolitical tensions, with high-profile disagreements between the United States and Russia concerning the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin against aggressive military maneuvers.

As of 0813 GMT, the rouble had climbed 0.6%, reaching 79.75 per U.S. dollar, as per LSEG data from over-the-counter quotes. The significant appreciation of the rouble this year, exceeding 40%, is largely credited to improved relations with Trump's administration and a stringent monetary policy by Russia's central bank, which has lessened foreign currency demand.

In efforts to reinforce the rouble, Russia mandated major exporters to continue selling a fraction of their foreign exchange earnings until April 2026. Additionally, the central bank's 21% interest rate and the conversion of foreign earnings into roubles for tax payments bolster the currency. However, analysts, including Bogdan Zvarich from Promsvyazbank, anticipate potential weakening against the yuan due to ongoing geopolitical unrest and declining oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

