Pope Leo Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and Ukraine

Pope Leo urged for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling on Israel and Hamas to respect international humanitarian law. He highlighted the tragic impact of the conflict on families, urging an end to the fighting and the release of hostages. Additionally, he appealed for peace in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:45 IST
Pope Leo

Pope Leo made a passionate plea for a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the dire need for all parties, including Israel and Hamas, to abide by international humanitarian law. Speaking at St. Peter's Square, he highlighted the heart-wrenching cries of parents grieving their children.

In his address, Pope Leo reiterated his call for the cessation of hostilities and the immediate release of hostages. His appeal underscored the urgent need for a compassionate response to the escalating violence.

Besides addressing the Middle Eastern conflict, Pope Leo turned his attention to Eastern Europe, urging an end to the war in Ukraine. His appeal further cements his commitment to global peace.

