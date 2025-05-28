Wall Street Wavers Amidst Easing Tariff Tensions and Nvidia Earnings Watch

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday following a sharp rally the previous session, as investors keenly awaited Nvidia's impending earnings announcement amidst easing tariff tensions.

Nvidia shares edged down 0.2% in premarket trading, with the chipmaker expected to announce a significant revenue increase. Meanwhile, traders are preparing for potential volatility in the semiconductor sector.

Wall Street indexes surged after President Trump delayed tariff impositions against the European Union. Market sentiment remains upbeat, fueled by robust earnings and waning trade concerns.

