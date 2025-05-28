Juniper Green Energy's IPO Journey: A New Leaf in Renewable Power

In a significant corporate development, Juniper Green Energy has transitioned from a private to a public company as it prepares for its initial public offering (IPO).

The company, previously known as Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd, has been rebranded as Juniper Green Energy Ltd, according to data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

This pivotal move sets the stage for filing draft documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with expectations of a filing soon as confirmed by market sources.

Juniper Green Energy is a prominent independent renewable energy producer in India, focusing on large-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects, boasting an impressive operational capacity of 1.1 GWp.

The company is a key component of AT Capital Group, a diversified investment entity with interests across several sectors including real estate and public markets, in addition to renewable energy.

In a recent strategic appointment, Ankush Malik has taken over as the CEO of Juniper Green Energy. With over 15 years in the power sector, Malik is anticipated to steer the company successfully through its next growth phase.

