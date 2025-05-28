NHRC Probes Alleged Custodial Death in Jharkhand's Deoghar

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an inquiry following media reports of an alleged custodial death in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on May 21. The deceased, detained for questioning in a cybercrime investigation, reportedly succumbed to torture-related injuries.

In response, the NHRC has served notices to Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, requesting a thorough report within six weeks. This includes findings from the inquest and post-mortem, as well as conclusions from a magisterial investigation. The Commission has also admonished local authorities for their failure to report the death within the required 24-hour period.

Media reports from May 22 indicate that the detainee's condition deteriorated during police interrogation, leading to his hospitalization at Deoghar Sadar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police had detained four suspects related to cybercrime in Dudhni village; during questioning, one was urgently hospitalized after a health decline, resulting in his death.

Post-mortem reports led to protests by local residents and family members, who accused the police of brutality and obstructed roads as a form of protest. Additional security forces have been dispatched to the area to control the escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)