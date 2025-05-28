Left Menu

Rupee Holds Steady Amid Market Volatility

The rupee remained steady at 85.40 against the US dollar in volatile trading, influenced by rising crude oil prices and fluctuating domestic equities. Forex traders highlighted increased month-end dollar demand, while key economic data releases and market trends continue to influence the currency's trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:13 IST
Rupee Holds Steady Amid Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee held its ground at 85.40 against the US dollar on Wednesday, despite a tumultuous trading day shaped by rising crude oil prices and a downturn in domestic equity markets.

Forex experts point to heightened month-end demand for the dollar as a major factor exerting pressure on the Indian currency, amidst concern for upcoming domestic economic indicators.

The day saw the rupee hitting a peak of 85.33 and plunging to a low of 85.72 against the dollar, striving to balance its position amid uncertain market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025