Rupee Holds Steady Amid Market Volatility
The rupee remained steady at 85.40 against the US dollar in volatile trading, influenced by rising crude oil prices and fluctuating domestic equities. Forex traders highlighted increased month-end dollar demand, while key economic data releases and market trends continue to influence the currency's trajectory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:13 IST
The Indian rupee held its ground at 85.40 against the US dollar on Wednesday, despite a tumultuous trading day shaped by rising crude oil prices and a downturn in domestic equity markets.
Forex experts point to heightened month-end demand for the dollar as a major factor exerting pressure on the Indian currency, amidst concern for upcoming domestic economic indicators.
The day saw the rupee hitting a peak of 85.33 and plunging to a low of 85.72 against the dollar, striving to balance its position amid uncertain market conditions.
