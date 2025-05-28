Rupee Holds Steady Amid Market Volatility

The Indian rupee held its ground at 85.40 against the US dollar on Wednesday, despite a tumultuous trading day shaped by rising crude oil prices and a downturn in domestic equity markets.

Forex experts point to heightened month-end demand for the dollar as a major factor exerting pressure on the Indian currency, amidst concern for upcoming domestic economic indicators.

The day saw the rupee hitting a peak of 85.33 and plunging to a low of 85.72 against the dollar, striving to balance its position amid uncertain market conditions.

