Reliance Power Achieves Major Win with 350 MW Solar Project Award

Reliance Power, via its subsidiary Reliance NU Energies, secured a significant win by receiving a letter of award for a groundbreaking 350 MW solar project, paired with a 175 MW/700 MWh Battery Energy Storage System from SJVN.

The commissioned platform will bolster Reliance Power's capacity with 600 MW of solar DC and 700 MWh of BESS, marking its dominance in new energy solutions, according to company's statement.

The deal further strengthens Reliance Power's clean energy portfolio to 2.4 GW of solar DC and over 2.5 GWh of BESS, positioning the company as India's preeminent figure in integrated solar and BESS solutions.

