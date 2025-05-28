Left Menu

Clean Energy Push: Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils Battery Aadhaar and EV Growth Plans

The summit marked the launch of the Battery Aadhaar Initiative, a groundbreaking digital traceability system under the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Dr. Singh emphasized that a robust clean energy ecosystem is integral to India’s goal of becoming the third-largest global economy, having already moved into the 4th position. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
In a visionary address at the Battery Summit 2025, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh—who holds the independent charge for Science & Technology and also serves as Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Atomic Energy, and Space—outlined an ambitious roadmap for India’s clean energy transition. Centered on the theme “Addressing Challenges, Driving Innovation and Scaling Solutions,” the summit brought together national and international stakeholders to discuss scalable solutions for decarbonization, particularly in the battery and energy storage ecosystem.

Battery Aadhaar: The Game-Changer in Battery Traceability

The summit marked the launch of the Battery Aadhaar Initiative, a groundbreaking digital traceability system under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). Lauded by Dr. Singh as a “game changer,” Battery Aadhaar seeks to assign unique digital identities to each battery pack, enabling real-time tracking across its lifecycle—from manufacturing and safety certification to thermal monitoring and recycling.

This innovation is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including:

  • Ensuring authenticity by combating counterfeit products

  • Enhancing consumer confidence and safety standards

  • Supporting predictive maintenance and efficient recycling

  • Promoting a circular economy in India’s growing e-mobility ecosystem

  • Seamless integration with Battery Management Systems (BMS), AI diagnostics, and national EV databases

By merging digital intelligence with sustainability objectives, Battery Aadhaar promises to revolutionize the battery landscape, making it smarter, safer, and more efficient.

Low-Carbon Innovation: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Dr. Singh emphasized that a robust clean energy ecosystem is integral to India’s goal of becoming the third-largest global economy, having already moved into the 4th position. He spotlighted the role of low-carbon technologies in supporting India’s Net Zero 2070 pledge, describing innovation in battery manufacturing, e-mobility, and energy storage as key economic and environmental drivers.

Referencing the recent discovery of substantial lithium reserves in Jammu & Kashmir, the Minister called for accelerated exploration and utilization of untapped natural resources to support the energy transition.

DST’s Strategic Role and Funding Boost

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has emerged as a linchpin in this transition. With a 926% increase in its budget, soaring from ₹2,777 crore in 2014 to ₹28,509 crore in 2025, the DST is steering initiatives that span battery innovation, sustainable mobility, and smart energy infrastructure.

Major forward-looking government schemes were also highlighted, including:

  • PLI for Advanced Chemistry Cells

  • PM-eDrive

  • FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles)

  • MAHA-EV Mission under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)

Strengthening Science and Innovation

In his remarks, Dr. Singh reflected on India’s transformation in the global innovation landscape. Climbing from the 81st to 39th rank in the Global Innovation Index, and expanding its startup base from 350 in 2014 to over 1.7 lakh in 2025, India now boasts the third-largest startup ecosystem globally.

He also credited India’s rise in international climate diplomacy to initiatives like:

  • Net Zero 2070 Roadmap

  • Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)

  • International Solar Alliance (ISA)

These have elevated India’s standing as a climate leader and a key global partner in clean energy development.

Private Sector and National Missions: Pillars of Future Readiness

Dr. Singh reiterated the opening up of the space, nuclear, and science sectors to private players and highlighted that 60% of the funding for the ANRF would come from industry participation. Several flagship national missions—National Quantum Mission, AI Mission, and the National Supercomputing Mission—were identified as key levers of India’s future technological leadership.

Roadmap for Sustained Momentum: Three Strategic Priorities

To sustain this momentum, Dr. Singh proposed three core focus areas:

  1. Indigenization of Technology: Reducing import reliance and fostering self-sufficiency

  2. Boosting Domestic Manufacturing: Strengthening resilient supply chains and generating employment

  3. Building a Robust Innovation Ecosystem: Encouraging collaboration among academia, industry, and government

Global and National Collaboration at the Forefront

Dr. Singh acknowledged the efforts of WRI India, particularly through the Battery360 Alliance, in championing sustainable practices. He also praised the support of UNEP, NITI Aayog, and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in India’s energy transition journey.

The summit witnessed the participation of several distinguished leaders, including:

  • Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST

  • Mr. Asher Lessels, UNEP

  • Dr. Anita Gupta, Head, Centre of Excellence for Science and Technology (CEST), DST

  • Mr. Madhav Pai, CEO, WRI India

Their presence signified strong institutional and global partnerships committed to fostering innovation, policy alignment, and technological deployment.

With the launch of Battery Aadhaar and a resolute focus on inclusive, indigenous, and intelligent energy solutions, the Battery Summit 2025 has positioned India at the forefront of global clean energy transformation.

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

