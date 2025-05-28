Controversial Increase in MSP: A Farmer's Triumph or Token Effort?

The Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has welcomed the increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif crops announced by the Modi government, viewing it as a significant step towards realizing the government's promise to double farmers' income.

This move was approved in a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs session chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key MSP increases include paddy, moong dal, bajra, ragi, maize, and Tur/Arhar dal, with the rates seeing substantial hikes compared to previous years.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has criticized the change as inadequate, arguing that the rise doesn't match inflationary trends and fails to meet prior commitments. He emphasized the rising costs of essential agricultural inputs, insisting more robust government support is needed for India's farmers.