Naxal Activity Dwindles in Chhattisgarh Amid Successful Surrender Campaign

Naxal activity in Chhattisgarh sees a significant decline following intensified operations against CPI-M and successful surrender initiatives. Key districts, including Bastar, are witnessing reduced violence, bolstered by 18 Naxal surrenders in Sukma influenced by the state's rehabilitation scheme, Niyad Nellanar, marking progress in curbing insurgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:19 IST
Inspector General (IG) of police, Bastar, P Sundarraj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Naxal activity in key regions of Chhattisgarh has markedly decreased, thanks to ongoing operations against the outlawed CPI-M, announced Bastar Inspector General of Police, P Sundarraj. He noted that four critical districts—Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, and Kanker—have been identified as primary areas of concern, though the overall threat has lessened.

The number of Naxal-affected districts in the country is now limited to 18, with 28 others observing a substantial decrease in insurgent activities, prompting heightened vigilance by law enforcement. Most districts within Chhattisgarh are experiencing a notable downturn in Naxal presence, reflecting the efficacy of current policing strategies.

In a significant boost to these efforts, 18 Naxals laid down their arms in Sukma, spurred by the state government's rehabilitation scheme, Niyad Nellanar. Among the surrendered were members linked to the notorious Battalion No. 1, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against Naxal violence in South Bastar. Police officials are committed to providing rehabilitation and support to those who surrender, urging more militants to renounce violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

