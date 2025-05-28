OPEC+ Sets New Baselines for 2027 Oil Production Amidst Controversy

In a move to stabilize the global oil market, OPEC+ agreed on Wednesday to create new baselines for its 2027 production levels. The decision included a Saturday meeting to discuss a possible output hike in July.

OPEC+, which includes allied countries like Russia, is setting baselines from which production changes are made. This decision comes amidst differing production capacities among member countries, leading to tensions over quotas.

The group has imposed multiple layers of output cuts since 2022, with eight members currently unwinding some cuts. As oil prices fluctuate, OPEC+ continues its efforts to align production with global economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)