Yemen: UN warns against Houthi-Israel escalation, calls for dialogue

On Wednesday, Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen’s main airport in the capital, Sana’a, destroying the last operational Yemenia Airways plane, according to media reports.

The attack came a day after the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, fired missiles at Israel.

Fragile situation worsening

In Yemen, the rebels have been fighting with Government troops, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, for over a decade. But since the start of the war in Gaza they have been targeting Israel as well as commercial ships in the Red Sea, as an act of solidarity with Palestinians.

“The ongoing military confrontation between the Houthis and Israel is exacerbating an already very fragile situation in Yemen and the broader region,” said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“Attacks on civilian infrastructure, including Sana’a airport in Yemen and Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, are unacceptable.”

He said the strike on Sana’a airport and the destruction of the civilian aircraft “deprives many Yemenis of a critical means to leave the country for medical, educational, family or religious regions, especially at a time when thousands of pilgrims are preparing for the Hajj.”

De-escalation and dialogue

The Spokesman called on all stakeholders, including the Houthis, to de-escalate and exercise restraint, uphold their obligations under international law, and protect civilian infrastructure.

He also urged the warring parties to return to the intra-Yemeni dialogue, with the support of the region, as the only viable path toward lasting peace and security.

In related developments, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen concluded a visit to Oman’s capital Muscat on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.

Hans Grundberg met senior Omani officials, members of Ansar Allah leadership and representatives of the diplomatic community, including senior Iranian officials.

“Discussions focused on the cessation of hostilities between the United States and Ansar Allah and the need to translate this into sustainable progress that benefits all Yemenis and includes guarantees for the region and international community,” the statement said.

The ceasefire agreement was brokered by Oman and came into effect on 6 May following the resumption of deadly US airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Free detained personnel

Mr. Grundberg further addressed regional dynamics and the shared responsibility of all to support de-escalation and a UN-led political process for a durable and comprehensive resolution to the conflict in Yemen.

As the Houthis continue to arbitrarily detain scores of personnel from the UN, non-governmental organizations, civil society and diplomatic missions, the Special Envoy called for their immediate and unconditional release in all his engagements.

“He stressed that their prolonged detention is not only unjustifiable but undermines the UN’s and international community’s ability to provide humanitarian support to millions of Yemenis,” the statement said.