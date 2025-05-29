Libya's Oil Industry in Turmoil Amid Political Tensions
Libya's eastern government may declare force majeure on oil fields due to NOC assaults, disrupting the oil sector. The NOC in Tripoli, managed by the GNU, maintains operations amidst disputes. Libya's oil production fluctuations stem from political rivalries, affecting exports and national stability.
Libya's eastern-based government announced a potential force majeure, threatening its oil fields and ports. This aggressive stance comes amid accusations of repeated assaults on the National Oil Corporation (NOC).
While the Benghazi government lacks international recognition, significant oil fields remain under the influence of eastern leader Khalifa Haftar. Officials suggest relocating the national oil corporation's headquarters to safer cities like Ras Lanuf and Brega.
Meanwhile, the NOC in Tripoli, governed by the internationally recognized GNU, claims normal operations, dismissing allegations of unrest as false. Libya's oil sector faces ongoing disruptions due to prolonged political factions.
