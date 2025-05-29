Left Menu

Trump Administration Revokes $3 Billion Loan Guarantee for Solar Installer Sunnova

The Trump administration canceled a $3 billion loan guarantee intended for Sunnova Energy, a solar panel installer. The decision aligns with Trump's energy policy favoring oil and gas. Under Biden, the loan aimed to boost clean energy, but its future is uncertain due to government efficiency measures and budget cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 03:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has revoked a $3 billion loan guarantee originally aimed at Sunnova Energy, a residential solar panel installer. Bloomberg News, citing the company, reported the cancellation on Wednesday. This move marks the administration's continued emphasis on maximizing the production of oil and gas.

The loan guarantee was initially announced in April 2023 during former President Joe Biden's tenure. It was part of an effort by the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office (LPO) to facilitate the growth of the clean energy sector by providing financial support to companies struggling to secure private funding.

The LPO's future remains uncertain as it faces potential job cuts under the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, established by Elon Musk, and additional budget reductions outlined in the recent House budget bill. Both the Department of Energy and Sunnova have not provided comments regarding these developments.

