Russian Warning: Foreign Troops in Ukraine as Conflict Flashpoint
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that British troops in Ukraine would extend the conflict, not end it. France and Britain signed a declaration in January for the potential deployment of multinational forces. Zakharova reiterated that foreign troops would be seen as legitimate targets.
- Russia
Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, asserted on Thursday that the presence of British troops in Ukraine will not resolve the conflict, but rather extend the war.
In January, France and Britain reached an agreement on a potential future deployment of multinational forces to Ukraine, contingent upon a ceasefire with Russia. However, Zakharova repeated Russia's warning that any foreign military presence in Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target.
The implications of such a deployment underscore the delicate geopolitical landscape and the ongoing tensions between Russia and Western nations.
