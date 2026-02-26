Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, asserted on Thursday that the presence of British troops in Ukraine will not resolve the conflict, but rather extend the war.

In January, France and Britain reached an agreement on a potential future deployment of multinational forces to Ukraine, contingent upon a ceasefire with Russia. However, Zakharova repeated Russia's warning that any foreign military presence in Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target.

The implications of such a deployment underscore the delicate geopolitical landscape and the ongoing tensions between Russia and Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)