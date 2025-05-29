Left Menu

Dollar Surges After Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs

A U.S. court has blocked President Trump's Liberation Day import tariffs, causing the U.S. dollar to rally. The court ruled that Congress holds the authority over commerce, overriding the president's emergency powers. The move boosted markets, as the dollar gained against major currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 29-05-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 05:57 IST
Dollar Surges After Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The U.S. dollar experienced a significant surge on Thursday after a court ruling blocked President Donald Trump's Liberation Day import tariffs. The currency witnessed a sharp increase against the euro, yen, and Swiss franc.

The Manhattan-based Court of International Trade declared that the U.S. Constitution grants Congress exclusive authority in regulating commerce with other nations, thus overriding the president's emergency powers meant to protect the U.S. economy. In response, the Trump administration filed an appeal.

The court ruling initiated a risk-on rally across global markets, pushing Wall Street futures upward while the dollar index rose, indicating renewed investor confidence. Despite Trump's tariffs initially undermining faith in U.S. assets, the court's intervention provided a potential reprieve for global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025