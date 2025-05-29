South Korea Eyes Investment in $44 Billion Alaska LNG Project
South Korea is sending its Deputy Minister for Energy Policy to the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference to explore potential investment in a $44 billion LNG project. The project aims to transport gas from Alaska's North Slope to Asia, offering relief from U.S. tariffs.
South Korea is taking significant steps toward exploring investment avenues in the energy sector with its Deputy Minister for Energy Policy attending the upcoming Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in early June.
This move comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's encouragement for Asian nations to consider supporting the $44 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. The project seeks to transport gas from Alaska's North Slope fields through a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) pipeline to domestic and Asian markets.
The initiative promises to bypass the Panama Canal, enhancing logistical efficiency for Asian importers while potentially providing economies relief from U.S. tariffs. South Korea is keen on using the conference to gauge the project's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Alaska
- LNG
- Energy Policy
- Investment
- Pipeline
- North Slope
- Donald Trump
- Asia
- tariffs
ALSO READ
GE Vernova India: Powering the Future with Rs 140 Crore Grid Infrastructure Investment
Investing Redefined: Simplifying Gold Investments with Wizely
Concerns Over Romania's Investment Climate
Saudi Investment in Syria Awaits US Sanctions Lift
Space Investment on the Rise: Space Forge's $30 Million Boost