Left Menu

South Korea Eyes Investment in $44 Billion Alaska LNG Project

South Korea is sending its Deputy Minister for Energy Policy to the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference to explore potential investment in a $44 billion LNG project. The project aims to transport gas from Alaska's North Slope to Asia, offering relief from U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 07:06 IST
South Korea Eyes Investment in $44 Billion Alaska LNG Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is taking significant steps toward exploring investment avenues in the energy sector with its Deputy Minister for Energy Policy attending the upcoming Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in early June.

This move comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's encouragement for Asian nations to consider supporting the $44 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. The project seeks to transport gas from Alaska's North Slope fields through a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) pipeline to domestic and Asian markets.

The initiative promises to bypass the Panama Canal, enhancing logistical efficiency for Asian importers while potentially providing economies relief from U.S. tariffs. South Korea is keen on using the conference to gauge the project's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025