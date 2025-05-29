Left Menu

U.S. Trade Court Ruling Propels Chinese Stocks Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks saw an upswing after a U.S. trade court blocked President Trump's tariffs, improving market sentiment. While key stock indexes rebounded, uncertainty about U.S.-China trade relations persists. Meanwhile, the U.S. plans to revoke visas for certain Chinese students, adding tension to bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:50 IST
U.S. Trade Court Ruling Propels Chinese Stocks Amid Easing Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets witnessed a rise on Thursday as investors reacted positively to a U.S. trade court ruling that halted President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. This decision boosted global trade sentiment, leading to a rebound in key Chinese stock indexes.

At mid-session, China's Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.72% to 3,363.97 points, while the CSI300 index increased by 0.68% to 3,862.44 points, potentially marking their first gains in several days. Smaller indexes, such as Shenzhen's and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50, also experienced gains, reflecting improved investor confidence.

Despite the optimistic market reaction, concerns over U.S.-China trade relations continue, with potential impacts from new U.S. measures, such as visa revocations for Chinese students in sensitive fields. Nonetheless, Chinese technology stocks like Empyrean Technology Co. saw significant gains, defying broader export restrictions.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025