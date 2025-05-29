U.S. Trade Court Ruling Propels Chinese Stocks Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets witnessed a rise on Thursday as investors reacted positively to a U.S. trade court ruling that halted President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. This decision boosted global trade sentiment, leading to a rebound in key Chinese stock indexes.

At mid-session, China's Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.72% to 3,363.97 points, while the CSI300 index increased by 0.68% to 3,862.44 points, potentially marking their first gains in several days. Smaller indexes, such as Shenzhen's and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50, also experienced gains, reflecting improved investor confidence.

Despite the optimistic market reaction, concerns over U.S.-China trade relations continue, with potential impacts from new U.S. measures, such as visa revocations for Chinese students in sensitive fields. Nonetheless, Chinese technology stocks like Empyrean Technology Co. saw significant gains, defying broader export restrictions.