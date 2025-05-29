Deadly Encounter: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Key Member Shot Dead by Police

In a late-night operation, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, in collaboration with Delhi Police's Special Cell, engaged in a deadly encounter with Naveen Kumar, a notorious member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in Hapur's Thana Kotwali area. Kumar, known for his sharp shooting skills, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Kumar was actively sought after in connection with a murder and a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) registered in Delhi's Thana Farsh Bazar. With 20 cases lodged against him across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including grave charges like murder, attempt to murder, and robbery, Kumar had already been convicted twice in Delhi, according to police records.

This encounter follows the arrest of Rahul Sarkar, another key operator of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, by the National Investigation Agency for his involvement in a fake passport syndicate aiding gang members in evading law enforcement. The arrest is part of a larger investigation into an extensive conspiracy involving criminal networks linked to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

An infamous figure, Lawrence Bishnoi leads the eponymous gang alleged to command over 700 shooters globally. Despite being imprisoned since 2014, Bishnoi faces multiple charges, including extortion and murder, which he contests. His gang remains under intense scrutiny as authorities dismantle its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)