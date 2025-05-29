Left Menu

Deadly Encounter: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Key Member Shot Dead by Police

Naveen Kumar, a key figure in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was killed in a police encounter in Hapur. Kumar, wanted in multiple criminal cases, was shot by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh STF and Delhi Police. The ongoing investigation into the gang's criminal activities continues to unfold.

29-05-2025
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a late-night operation, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, in collaboration with Delhi Police's Special Cell, engaged in a deadly encounter with Naveen Kumar, a notorious member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in Hapur's Thana Kotwali area. Kumar, known for his sharp shooting skills, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Kumar was actively sought after in connection with a murder and a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) registered in Delhi's Thana Farsh Bazar. With 20 cases lodged against him across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including grave charges like murder, attempt to murder, and robbery, Kumar had already been convicted twice in Delhi, according to police records.

This encounter follows the arrest of Rahul Sarkar, another key operator of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, by the National Investigation Agency for his involvement in a fake passport syndicate aiding gang members in evading law enforcement. The arrest is part of a larger investigation into an extensive conspiracy involving criminal networks linked to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

An infamous figure, Lawrence Bishnoi leads the eponymous gang alleged to command over 700 shooters globally. Despite being imprisoned since 2014, Bishnoi faces multiple charges, including extortion and murder, which he contests. His gang remains under intense scrutiny as authorities dismantle its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

