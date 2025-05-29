Left Menu

Empowering Change: Manipur's Women Lead Biodiversity-Driven Economic Growth

Women entrepreneurs in Manipur are revitalizing the local economy with their innovative use of indigenous resources. Catherine Soyamphi leads the way with her food processing unit, SOYAM, transforming underutilized biodiversity into diverse products, providing sustainable employment, and blending tradition with modern entrepreneurial practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:15 IST
"SOYAM", a local food processing unit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the heart of Manipur, women entrepreneurs are spearheading a transformative economic movement, marrying tradition with innovation. Central to this change is Catherine Soyamphi, an enterprising young woman from Lungshang village in Ukhrul district. She explores unique paths to harness the region's rich biodiversity creatively.

Catherine's compelling entrepreneurial journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic as she returned to her village, witnessing the untapped potential of various wild fruits and vegetables. Amid these observations emerged 'SOYAM,' a local food processing endeavor inspired by her formal training from the College of Food Technology and specific citrus workshops. 'Currently, we produce 37 different items, ranging from pickles to fermented drinks,' Catherine explained.

Bolstered by a team comprised mainly of rural women, SOYAM signifies more than business success; it stands as a beacon of empowerment, providing sustainable incomes and instilling confidence among its employees. Catherine's initiative transcends mere entrepreneurship, anchoring itself as a grassroots movement rooted in community enrichment, ecological mindfulness, and the elevation of women in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

