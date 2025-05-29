Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Punjilal Meher Convicted in Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Case

Punjilal Meher has been convicted by Patnagarh court for the 2018 parcel bomb explosion that killed two and injured another. Sentenced to life imprisonment, the case highlighted extensive investigation by the Crime Branch and saw 62 witnesses testify against Meher, leading to the verdict.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Sessions Judge of Patnagarh court, in a landmark decision on Wednesday, convicted Punjilal Meher for the deadly parcel bomb explosion that took place on February 23, 2018, at Rabindra Kumar Sahoo's residence in Brahmapura, Patnagarh. The blast resulted in the tragic deaths of Soumya Sekhar Sahoo and her grandmother, Jemamani Sahoo, while leaving Soumya's wife, Rimarani, with severe injuries.

The initial case, registered as Patnagarh PS Case No. 35/2018, was later transferred to the Crime Branch on March 23, 2018, as CB PS Case No. 7/2018. Spearheaded by Anil Kumar Dash and overseen by Arun Bothra, the investigation meticulously gathered diverse types of evidence, ranging from circumstantial to electronic.

Meher faced a slew of charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act. The prosecution brought forward a formidable case with 62 witnesses, 100 documents, and 51 material objects. Ultimately, the court found Meher guilty on all accounts, imposing multiple sentences including life imprisonment and financial penalties, signifying a comprehensive pursuit of justice.

