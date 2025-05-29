Left Menu

Empowering Veterans: Assam Skill University Boosts Opportunities

Assam Skill University partnered with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare to support ex-servicemen and their families in career development. The initiative aims to harness military experience and provide training and certification for industry, government jobs, and PSUs. Key focus includes aiding widows and dependents toward economic independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:25 IST
Officials exchange MoU to boost skilling and jobs for Assam's ex-servicemen and their families (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move to empower ex-servicemen and their families, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today at Assam Skill University. The agreement features collaboration between Subhash Das, IAS (Retd), Vice Chancellor of the university, and Brig Ploash Choudhury, SM (Retd), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Government of Assam, according to a PRO Defence statement.

This partnership aims to capitalize on the extensive, hands-on experience ex-servicemen have acquired during their military careers. By aligning their skills with the specialized training and certification capabilities of Assam Skill University, the initiative is designed to prepare ex-servicemen for employment opportunities in industry, reserved government jobs, and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Significantly, the program also focuses on the rehabilitation of ex-servicemen who often retire young, maintaining 15-20 years of active work life ahead of them. A crucial facet of the initiative is its support for widows and dependents of ex-service personnel, guiding them towards sustainable career paths for economic independence. Col PN Giri (Retd) and Dr. Jagadish Nath have been appointed as Single Points of Contact (SPOC) to ensure effective implementation.

During the event, Subhash Das highlighted the potential of ex-servicemen to meet modern workforce demands, while Brig Choudhury expressed gratitude for the transformative potential of the partnership. This MoU signifies a key progression in assimilating ex-servicemen and their families into mainstream economic activities, aiding in nation-building and regional socio-economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

