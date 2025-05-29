Delhi Police & Hospitality Join Forces in Anti-Drug Workshop

In a strategic bid to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking, Delhi Police hosted an awareness workshop for chief security officers from Aero City's major hotels. The event emphasized collaboration between law enforcement and the hospitality sector to combat drug challenges, aligning with India's 'Zero Tolerance' policy against narcotics.

The workshop, led by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch, enlightened hotel security personnel about prevalent drug trafficking trends, the substances commonly abused, and notable source states supplying narcotics. Apoorva Gupta, IPS Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF (Crime), highlighted the detrimental health effects of drug use and the importance of timely reporting of suspicious activities.

A significant aspect of the session was the demonstration of the MANAS portal, designated as 1933, for confidentially reporting drug-related information, ensuring informants' anonymity. Participants were urged to integrate the platform into their security protocols. The initiative was lauded for its proactive approach, with Abhirup Banerji commending the effort to address drug issues in a critical commercial zone.

Reaffirming its dedication, Delhi Police stressed that the initiative is part of a larger mission to realize a 'Drug-Free Delhi,' employing both enforcement and public education strategies.

