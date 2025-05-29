Futu Holdings' Q1 2025 Success: A Global Investment Powerhouse
Futu Holdings Ltd. reported an impressive Q1 2025 with significant growth in revenues, net income, and client numbers across multiple markets. With robust trading activities and expansions, particularly in Asia and North America, the company reinforced its leadership in global brokerage and wealth management services.
Futu Holdings Ltd., the parent company of moomoo, has unveiled its robust Q1 2025 performance, showcasing an 81.1% year-over-year rise in revenues to $603.4 million, alongside a notable 97.7% increase in non-GAAP adjusted net income.
The company announced 26.25 million registered users and client assets reaching $107 billion, reflecting a 60% YoY growth, as it expanded its reach into markets like Japan, Canada, and Malaysia. Significant strides were made in the US and Australia, contributing to a burgeoning global presence.
Trading volumes peaked at a record $413.3 billion, marking a 140% YoY growth, with a notable ascent in equities and cryptocurrency. The continued enhancement of its platform and strategic partnerships, including a significant sports sponsorship with the New York Mets, align with its commitment to community engagement and corporate social responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)