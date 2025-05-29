Futu Holdings' Q1 2025 Success: A Global Investment Powerhouse

Futu Holdings Ltd., the parent company of moomoo, has unveiled its robust Q1 2025 performance, showcasing an 81.1% year-over-year rise in revenues to $603.4 million, alongside a notable 97.7% increase in non-GAAP adjusted net income.

The company announced 26.25 million registered users and client assets reaching $107 billion, reflecting a 60% YoY growth, as it expanded its reach into markets like Japan, Canada, and Malaysia. Significant strides were made in the US and Australia, contributing to a burgeoning global presence.

Trading volumes peaked at a record $413.3 billion, marking a 140% YoY growth, with a notable ascent in equities and cryptocurrency. The continued enhancement of its platform and strategic partnerships, including a significant sports sponsorship with the New York Mets, align with its commitment to community engagement and corporate social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)