Admiral Tripathi on India's Evolving Maritime Strategy and Warfare Dynamics

During the CII Annual Business Summit in Delhi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of warfare. His remarks underscored the influence of technological advancements and rising non-traditional threats in reshaping the battlefield dynamics, making it a subject of global interest.

The Admiral stressed that the lines between war and peace are becoming increasingly blurred. He noted the democratization of warfare due to commercial technologies, which have empowered non-state actors with access to space and cyber domains. These developments, Tripathi warned, pose persistent threats, challenging traditional military doctrines.

Further elaborating on India's strategic maritime vision, Admiral Tripathi introduced the concept of 'MAHASAGAR'—a comprehensive regional initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'SAGAR' framework. This vision signifies India's enhanced maritime collaboration efforts, particularly with African nations, to ensure security and growth across the Indo-Pacific waters.

Admiral Tripathi's observations coincide with India's intensified focus on maritime security, evidenced by strategic alliances, naval exercises, and capacity-building initiatives in the Indo-Pacific. Through these measures, India aims to bolster its competitive edge and foster a secure maritime environment.

The summit also highlighted the Confederation of Indian Industry's role in driving industry competitiveness and fostering innovation. These initiatives contribute to shaping India's future by promoting sustainable development and corporate citizenship in diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)