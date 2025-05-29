Ukraine Seeks New EU Agricultural Export Rules by July

Ukraine is pushing to finalize new rules for its agricultural exports with the European Union by the end of July, according to a statement made by Ukraine's farm minister, Vitaliy Koval, during a conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

The minister emphasized that agreement on a trade mechanism with the EU is expected by the targeted timeframe. This development is of significant interest to Ukraine, a major player in agricultural exports.

The outcome of these discussions could impact trade dynamics and regulations between Ukraine and the EU, highlighting the strategic importance of this agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)