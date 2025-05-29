Ukraine Seeks New EU Agricultural Export Rules by July
Ukraine is aiming to establish and agree on new agricultural export rules with the European Union by the end of July, according to Ukraine's farm minister, Vitaliy Koval, who addressed a conference in Kyiv on Thursday.
The minister emphasized that agreement on a trade mechanism with the EU is expected by the targeted timeframe. This development is of significant interest to Ukraine, a major player in agricultural exports.
The outcome of these discussions could impact trade dynamics and regulations between Ukraine and the EU, highlighting the strategic importance of this agreement.
