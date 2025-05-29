Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks New EU Agricultural Export Rules by July

Ukraine is aiming to establish and agree on new agricultural export rules with the European Union by the end of July, according to Ukraine's farm minister, Vitaliy Koval, who addressed a conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The minister emphasized that agreement on a trade mechanism with the EU is expected by the targeted timeframe. This development is of significant interest to Ukraine, a major player in agricultural exports.

The outcome of these discussions could impact trade dynamics and regulations between Ukraine and the EU, highlighting the strategic importance of this agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

