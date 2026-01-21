Trump Hints at Positive US-India Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump recently lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a 'fantastic man' and a 'friend.' The admiration highlighted the strong rapport the leaders share, boosting prospects for a favorable trade deal between the United States and India.

The statement, made exclusively to Moneycontrol, indicated positive momentum in negotiations concerning the India-US trade agreement. Trump, in Davos for the World Economic Forum, emphasized mutual respect and optimism in bilateral relations.

This development underscores the potential strengthening of economic ties between the two countries, amid discussions aiming to finalize a comprehensive trade pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)