Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Batla House Demolition Notices

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider a plea next week challenging demolition notices issued to property owners in the Batla House area of Jamia Nagar. The decision was made by a vacation bench, comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, after the plea was expedited by a lawyer.

The petition, filed by Sultana Shaheen and 39 other Batla House property owners, argues that the residents received a 15-day eviction notice on May 27. This action followed a Supreme Court order from May 7, instructing the demolition of illegal structures in Batla House, allegedly without including the affected parties in the case or allowing them to present their defense.

The petition asserts that demolitions without hearing residents contravenes principles of natural justice and violates fundamental rights under the Constitution. The petitioners claim their properties, supported by valid documents, have been wrongfully classified as illegal under the PM-UDAY Scheme, and seek a stay on the demolition, arguing that the authorities have mischaracterized legitimate property holders as encroachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)