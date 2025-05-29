Left Menu

India's Food Processing Machinery: A Path to Reduced Import Dependency

India seeks to develop domestic capabilities in food processing machinery to lessen its reliance on imports. Emphasizing the country's agricultural potential, stakeholders and government officials at the National Conference on Food Tech urge collaborative efforts to integrate advanced technology and improve the food processing value chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is striving to build its domestic capabilities in food processing machinery to reduce heavy import dependencies. A senior government official emphasized the importance of leveraging the nation's agricultural strength at the National Conference on Food Tech, organized by ASSOCHAM.

Devesh Deval, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, highlighted the need for industry and government collaboration to enhance quality and scale of production. A newly launched national stakeholder consultation portal by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) aims to gather inclusive and actionable inputs.

Stakeholders like Alka Rao from FSSAI and Sudhanshu from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) stressed collaborative regulation evolution and the potential of next-gen technologies, respectively. Addressing critical challenges like pesticide residue and perishability, they advocate for tech-driven innovation to advance food safety and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

