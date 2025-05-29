Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Launches in Delhi

The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan aims to bridge the gap between scientists and farmers through dialogue camps in Delhi. Launched by Agriculture Minister Kapil Mishra, this initiative promotes technological innovations in farming and addresses rural issues. The campaign targets direct engagement with 1.5 crore farmers nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' was inaugurated in Delhi on Thursday, aiming to connect scientists with farmers through dialogue camps at 50 locations, enhancing agricultural practices.

Delhi's Agriculture Minister, Kapil Mishra, emphasized the initiative's significance, particularly for Delhi's neglected rural areas, aiming to provide these regions with a recognized agricultural identity.

Mishra warned against fertilizer black marketing and highlighted the Central government's objective to engage 1.5 crore farmers, with scientists actively involved in policy-enhancing dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

