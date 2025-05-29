Brazil's Beef Industry Celebrates Historic Health Milestone

Brazil, the world's leading beef exporter, has achieved a significant milestone as recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The country is now declared free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination, marking a pivotal moment for its meat industry.

This recognition is set to be officially announced on June 6 following a meeting between Brazilian President Lula and WOAH Director General Emmanuelle Soubeyran. The development is expected to further Brazil's position in international markets, with countries like Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia expressing interest in Brazilian beef products.

Brazilian authorities, including Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro, had anticipated this status change. The advancement in health standards is seen as a strategic asset in global trade discussions, although it also presents new challenges in maintaining stringent sanitary conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)