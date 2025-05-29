Left Menu

India-Nepal Collaboration Sets Stage for New Agricultural Centre

Indian and Nepali officials inaugurated the construction of an agriculture promotion centre in Nepal's Sudurpashchim province. The project, funded by India's financial assistance, aims to enhance food grain collection and distribution. It reflects India's ongoing support through High Impact Community Development Projects, fostering regional development and food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The foundation stone has been laid for an agriculture promotion centre in Sudurpashchim province, Nepal, in a joint initiative by Indian and Nepali officials. Bharat Bahadur Rokaya and Avinash Kumar Singh led the ceremony, marking another milestone in India-Nepal development cooperation.

This project, under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation initiative, involves an investment of NPR 31.41 million by India. The centre will aid in efficient collection and distribution of food grains, boasting facilities like a distribution desk and record room, aiming to bolster food security.

Since 2003, India has supported over 573 High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal. The new agricultural centre is expected to enhance infrastructure in the mountainous Sudurpashchim province, reflecting a strong bilateral partnership focused on growth and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

